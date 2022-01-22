CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC opened at $84.08 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

