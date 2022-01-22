CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

