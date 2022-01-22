CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $290,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.23 and a 12 month high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

