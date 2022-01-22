CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $318,000 Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 594,184 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.