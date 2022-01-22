CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $321,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average of $161.15.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

