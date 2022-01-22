CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,331 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after acquiring an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after acquiring an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

