CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 381 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.61 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

