CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Autoliv by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Autoliv by 28.2% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV opened at $98.74 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

