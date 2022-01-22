CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Up 9.7%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.96. 3,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 70,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $542.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.