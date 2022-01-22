CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Up 9.7%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.96. 3,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 70,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $542.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

