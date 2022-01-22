Citigroup Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $129.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $130.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.