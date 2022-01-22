Citigroup Inc. Has $14.84 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

