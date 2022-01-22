Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,351 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

