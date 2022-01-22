Citigroup Trims NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Target Price to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

