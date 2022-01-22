Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE CIA opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Citizens has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 76.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Citizens by 173.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Citizens by 76.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.