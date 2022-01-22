Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE CIA opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Citizens has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.06.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
