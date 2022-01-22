City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of City worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of City by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of City by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 559,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of City by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $79.77 on Friday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

