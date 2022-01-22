Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

NYSE CLVT opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Clarivate by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Clarivate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

