Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Clover Health Investments in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

