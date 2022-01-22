Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.89.
CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
