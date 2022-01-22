Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.