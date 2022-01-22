Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHEOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cochlear from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

