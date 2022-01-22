Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by 105.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Colony Bankcorp worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

