Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.22.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $198.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.