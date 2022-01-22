Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 25,262 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

