Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

