Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 248 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

