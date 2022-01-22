Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 26,849 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 199.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 250,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 211,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

