Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 399 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,584,000 after buying an additional 3,140,794 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE CUZ opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.