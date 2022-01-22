Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €163.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €163.00 ($185.23) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €155.63 ($176.85).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €149.90 ($170.34) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($148.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €138.51.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

