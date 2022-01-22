Comparing Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beverly Hills Bancorp and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.68 $35.30 million $0.76 16.38

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Heritage Commerce 28.64% 7.81% 0.90%

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beverly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that conducts banking and lending operations through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bank of Beverly Hills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills, CA.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

