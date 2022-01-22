Comparing Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vintage Wine Estates and Pernod Ricard.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pernod Ricard 1 4 5 0 2.40

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.51%. Pernod Ricard has a consensus price target of $238.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.09%. Given Pernod Ricard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than Vintage Wine Estates.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Pernod Ricard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.51 $9.87 million N/A N/A Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Vintage Wine Estates on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

