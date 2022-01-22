Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CODI opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $273,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.