Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $40.83 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

