Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 15,011 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $398.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.02 and its 200-day moving average is $370.26.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

