Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 440.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.97 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

