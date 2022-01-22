Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $9.26 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

