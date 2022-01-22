Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838,220 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,930 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cronos Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.64. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

