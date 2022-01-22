Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,031 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,153,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average is $190.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.