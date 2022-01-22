ContentBox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,080.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $476,672.81 and $1,080.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

