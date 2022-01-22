Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

VLRS opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,607,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

