Cook Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $937,080.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $937,080.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.09 or 0.06830368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.37 or 0.98821766 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,888,240 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

