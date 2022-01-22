Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CSFB reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.73.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.54. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.