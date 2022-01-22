Cormark Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$64.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.31.

ACQ opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$25.36 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.85.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

