Cormark Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$64.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.31.
ACQ opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$25.36 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.85.
In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.