Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Corteva alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.