Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 75,863 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $16.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
