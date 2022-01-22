Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 75,863 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $16.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

