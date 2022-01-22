COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.98

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.75. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3,650 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

