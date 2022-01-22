Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,086,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

