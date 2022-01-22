Cowen Lowers Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Price Target to C$143.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) had its price target decreased by Cowen from C$169.00 to C$143.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei to a buy rating and set a C$114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVEI opened at C$74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.92. The firm has a market cap of C$10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.28. Nuvei has a one year low of C$54.47 and a one year high of C$180.00.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.