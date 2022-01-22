Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $125,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.73.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $312.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.71 and a 200 day moving average of $348.27. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

