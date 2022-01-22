Creative Planning Cuts Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Creative Planning cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after acquiring an additional 592,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ONE Gas by 392.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.