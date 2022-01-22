Creative Planning Has $1.40 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,399 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $44.50 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51.

