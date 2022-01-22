Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 396,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

